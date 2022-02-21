How to find a way up during The Dying Lands in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, after you’ve completed Death’s Door (having unlocked the bunker door and escaped Erik), The Dying Lands quest begins. Your first objective is to go to Plainsong, which is simple enough, but pretty soon you’ll find yourself up against Apex Scrappers and Clawstriders, and things get even tougher once you enter the Sacred Cave. It turns out that the Sacred Cave is in fact a Cauldron and, on your way to the Repair Bay Core in Repair Bay: Tau, you have to find a way up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stand on the triangular floor panel and shoot the glowing yellow gear on the rotating pillar in front of you. Now grapple to the pillar and climb to the top, then wait for Zo to stand on the triangular panel. Shoot the gear on the pillar to the north of you, then get to the top of that pillar. Do the same again with the pillar to the southwest, then turn left at the top and shoot an arrow at the damaged yellow glass above the triangular panel.

Related: How many story missions are in Horizon Forbidden West’s campaign?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up and through the opening, grab the crate, pushing it into the room, and through the shield. Go back around and move the crate onto the triangular panel, then drop down to the ledge to the southeast and shoot the gears on the pillars. Now you can use the pillars to get across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your own weight to activate the next triangular panel, and shoot the next three gears from there. Cross the pillars, then override the Network Uplink to allow Varl and Zo to find a way up too.