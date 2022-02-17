How many story missions are in Horizon Forbidden West’s campaign?

While Horizon Forbidden West may be an open-world game, it is still driven by a story and contains a multitude of quests to complete. Like many games, there is a dedicated campaign to play through, a variety of secret and side quests that players can pick up, and all manner of open-world activities to take part in.

In total, there are 17 missions in Horizon Forbidden West’s campaign, and players will be playing through them for many hours. How you split your time in the game is entirely up to you, but these below main missions are important as they often net you important upgrades that will give you access to new areas of the map.

Reach for the Stars The Point of the Lance To The Brink The Embassy Death’s Door The Dying Lands The Eye of the Earth The Broken Sky The Kulrut Cradle of Echoes The Sea of Sands Seeds of the Past Faro’s Tomb Gemini All That Remains The Wings of the Ten Singularity

There is a lot to see and do in Horizon Forbidden West, so make sure you explore the world fully and don’t focus too much on the main quests.

