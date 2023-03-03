How to find all the Hogsmeade Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogsmeade is the only all-wizarding village in Britain, and should not be confused with Muggleswick, which is a real place, and presumably the only all-non-wizarding village in Britain. Hogsmeade is also an important location in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s close to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself, and is the location of many of the game’s shops, quests, and collectibles. The collectibles in Hogsmeade include five Collection Chests, which are fairly easy to locate thanks to your Revelio spell, but not necessarily easy to get to.

How to get all five Collection Chests in Hogsmeade

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bushes Collection Chest is the small chest in the upstairs bedroom of the house immediately behind the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame. You’ll need to upgrade your Alohomora lockpicking spell to Level III in order to enter the house though, which means finding a total of 22 Demiguise Moons in The Man Behind the Moons side quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Large Natural Terrain Collection Chest is the small chest in the private room on the top floor of The Three Broomsticks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Southeast of The Three Broomsticks, there’s a small house with a Level III lock on its door. The Frame Portraits Collection Chest is in the living room of that house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Square Shape Paintings Collection Chest is in the small house northeast of Honeydukes. You’ll need Alohomora Level III to get in here too.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t get the Bookstand Collection Chest until you’re well on the way to completing the A Basis for Blackmail relationship quest, which is on the Natty quest line, and doesn’t unlock until after you’ve completed the In the Shadow of the Mine main story quest. Not necessarily immediately after, but soon after. The Bookstand Collection Chest is in an Ashwinder Hideout in the cellar of the Hog’s Head. During A Basis for Blackmail, you’ll fight an Ashwinder boss called Gwendolyn Zhou. The Book stand Collection Chest is on the west side of the area where that fight takes place.