Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various secrets, puzzles, and hidden objects for you to discover as you explore the highlands. When you get tired of finding treasure chests, you can start hunting down powerful foes. Each area of the map has Infamous Foes for you to find and defeat. Doing so gets you plenty of extra experience as well as bonus items. Three of these powerful foes are hidden in Hogsmeade Valley. This guide will show you how to find all the Hogsmeade Valley Infamous Foes in Hogwarts legacy.

All Hogsmeade Valley Infamous Foe locations in Hogwarts legacy

The map of Hogwarts Legacy is broken into various sections with Hogsmeade Valley being the area that surrounds the wizarding town near Hogwarts castle. This region takes up a large portion of the northeastern region of the map and contains three Infamous Foes for you to track down. One of these foes is fairly difficult to find since they only appear during a specific side quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the Infamous Foes is the Rampant Dugbog. This deadly creature isn’t one that you will want to capture for your collection. Instead, you will want to put an end to its rampage. This creature can be found to the southeast of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame fast travel point. When searching for this foe, make sure to use Revelio to spot it in the swamp. Be careful because there are multiple Dugbogs in the area that will attack you as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Infamous Foe is Tempeste Thorn. She is one of the many poachers that you can find on the map. She can be found on the far eastern side of the map near Falbarton Castle. Much like the Rampant Dugbog, she will be surrounded by enemies that will aid her in battle. You can make the fight easier by sneaking into the area and using Petrificus Totalus to freeze a few foes before starting up the fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last of the Infamous Foes in the region can only be found during the side quest called Brother’s Keeper. During this quest, you will search for Claire Beaumont’s brother Bardolph. This quest will lead you to some ruins and you will ultimately find an undead version of Bardolph that needs to be defeated. Bardolph counts as the last of the Infamous Foes in the area.