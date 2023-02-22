How to solve the East Hogsmeade Valley Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to expand your inventory and store more gear in Hogwarts Legacy, then the only way to do it is to solve lots and lots of Merlin Trials so as to hit milestones on the Complete Merlin Trials Challenge. All Merlin Trials unlock after you complete the Trials of Merlin main story quest, during which you learn that the legendary wizard Merlin is believed to have set up nearly 100 puzzles and challenges in the region surrounding Hogwarts back when he himself was a Slytherin at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One of the trickier Merlin Trials is a short distance northwest of the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame. It’s on a small rocky plateau surrounded by steep rock faces and, for some reason, an awful lot of candles.

How to complete the Merlin Trial near the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the East Hogsmeade Valley Merlin Trial you need to light three braziers near the Merlin Trial marker, and you need to do it quickly so that the first brazier hasn’t gone out by the time you light the third one. You’re going to need long-range fire spell Confringo for this (learn it by completing the In the Shadow of the Undercroft main story quest), and you’ll also need to find the right vantage point — somewhere from which you can see all three braziers. Climb the rocks southeast of the Merlin Trial marker, then turn left and make two more climbs. From this ledge, you can see all of the braziers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first brazier is on the rocks southeast of the Merlin Trial marker (you passed it on the way up here).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second brazier is on the rocks north of the Merlin Trial marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And the third brazier is further away to the northeast. You should be able to see it from your vantage point, beyond a breakable stone wall, through a gap in the rocks.