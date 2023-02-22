There are plenty of hidden secrets to discover as you explore the highlands in Hogwarts Legacy with each of the areas in the game having multiple collectibles to find. Collections Chests are just one of the many items you will discover during your journey. These chests grant you appearance-altering items like clothing styles and wand handles. Two of these chests are hidden deep within the Moonstone Garden but only if you manage to gain access to it. This guide will show you how to find all the Moonstone Garden Collections Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Moonstone Garden Collections Chest locations in Hogwarts legacy

Moonstone Garden is one of the many dungeons that you can discover in the game. This dungeon makes an appearance during Poppy Sweeting’s quest line. After you are told of the Moonstone Garden, Poppy tracks it down and will tell you to meet her in the area to the west of Irondale. After meeting her, you will get a cutscene and then be able to enter the Moonstone Garden where two Collections Chests are waiting for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the first chest, progress through the dungeon until you reach the room where you are stopped by a wall with beams blocking your way. You will see various handles on the walls that you need to use Accio to pull. The Collections Chest is behind the wall panel with the Celtic knot and circle symbols on the left side of the room. Pull the corresponding handles to activate the panel and make it drop, revealing the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the dungeon by opening the door using the butterflies and Depulso. Once the door is open, look down where the gap is in the next room to find a whirlpool. Jump down and dive into the whirlpool to enter a different part of the dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you emerge, swim to shore and duck under the stone pillar to enter a small corridor where you need to stay crouched. When you stand up, hang a left and then turn right to find another room filled with water. Swim to the other side to find a long corridor. At the end of the corridor, you will find the second Collections Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all the chests found, you can now turn your attention to finding all of the Collections Chests in the Bell Tower Wing of Hogwarts Castle.