How to find all Bell Tower Wing Collections Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has tons of secrets hidden in every nook and cranny of the highlands. The castle alone has enough secrets that you can spend hours searching and still not find them all. One of the many collectibles found within the castle walls is Collections Chests. These containers hold various cosmetic items and wand handles that you can use to change your character’s appearance. Each section of the castle has its own set of chests for you to find. This guide will show you how to find all the Bell Tower Wing Collections Chests in Hogwarts legacy.

All Bell Tower Wing Collections Chests in Hogwarts legacy

Each of the sections of Hogwarts Castle has a set of Collections Chests for you to find with the Bell Tower Wing containing six of them. These chests are hidden fairly well and aren’t always within the castle walls. Start your search off by traveling to the Flying Class Lawn Floo Flame. Once you spawn in, run northwest across the lawn to the castle wall. You will find a locked door with a lantern next to it. You will need Alohomora level two to unlock the door. Once unlocked, go inside and search the back left corner to find the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second Collections Chest, go to the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame in the Astronomy Wing. Once you spawn in, turn around and go through the door on your left opposite the archway leading to the courtyard. Go to the stairwell inside and make your way to the top. At the top, you will find a locked door that requires Alohomora level one to access. Go through the door and to the end of the hallway. Solve the Arithmancy door puzzle. Inside the room is the Collections Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. After spawning in, go up the stairs to the left and follow them to the music room. Go to the stairs in the back of the room and use them to reach the top of the tower past the bell puzzle. You will find the chest around the top of the tower to the right of the frog statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From where you pick up the last chest at the top of the bell tower, interact with the frog statue to teleport to another tower. You will find the Collections Chest near the frog statue when you respawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the previous chest, make your way around the tower to the opposite side and you will find another Collections Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, make your way to the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame once more. Once there, turn around and go through the door opposite the archway leading to the courtyard as you did previously. Instead of going up the stairs, head left into the classroom. Use Alohomora on the door in the back of the room. Follow the hallway and use Depulso on the button on the back right wall. This will unlock Depulso Room 2 in the castle. Complete the puzzle to earn the final Collections Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all the chests, you can move on to solving the other mysteries of the castle like the location of the Werewolf Tapestry Room.