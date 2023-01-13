How to find and defeat the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network in Genshin Impact

The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network is a world boss in Genshin Impact, a Primal Construct that can appear and disappear on a whim. This disappearing act with the intimidating name has some tricky mechanics to be aware of to take it down but drops some important materials necessary for you to raise your different characters. Learn how to defeat the Algorithm of the Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network and take his long name down.

Where to find the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network in Genshin Impact

This world boss is found directly west of the Teleport Waypoint at The Dune of Elusion. After teleporting there, you’ll notice an open tomb right in front of you. Just head inside, and the Algorithm boss will be waiting for you deep inside the tomb.

How to beat the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network in Genshin Impact

The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network will start each fight with an intimidating laser attack. However, this attack is non-threatening, with an obvious start-up and a premeditated attack area. The boss will always perform this attack at the start of the fight, and all you’ll have to do is dash away from the AoE.

Following this, the boss will send out numerous parts that you will have to destroy. During this phase, the boss will go invisible. You can damage the boss in this state, although it will take less damage and is generally hard to attack in this state as your attacks will not detect the boss.

After defeating the parts, the boss will send out some other parts. When these components are released, use any Electro attack to interrupt the recovery. This will send the boss into shock and disable it, giving you an opportunity to attack it.

If you leave the Algorithm invisible for too long, the boss will charge up and unleash a strong attack, and then paralyze itself. While it’s charging up, you can use an Electro attack to disable it again.

What rewards do you get from the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network?

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Agnidus Agate gem set

Vayuda Turquoise gem set

Adventurer artifact set

Berserker artifact set

Instructor artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Best Genshin Impact team against Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

This boss is made significantly easier when you bring an Electro character to ensure that the boss is paralyzed for you to deal significant damage to it. Having at least one Electro character, while not mandatory, is highly recommended for this boss. Therefore, we’ll create teams that make a note to incorporate at least one Electro character.