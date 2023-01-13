How to find and defeat the Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact

The Aeonblight Drake is a world boss in Genshin Impact introduced in Version 3.1. This automatonic boss flies high in the air, ruining your team from the sky unless you’re probably prepared to face it in battle. As with other world bosses, the Aeonblight Drake drops some important materials for you to raise your characters with. Learn how to defeat the Aeonblight Drake and conquer this airborne monstrosity.

Related: How to find and defeat the Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact – Dendro Hypostasis location

Where to find the Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact

The Aeonblight Drake is found to the east of Devantaka Mountain. It’s a bit of an inconvenient trek to make it there, but you can head to this Teleport Waypoint below to close the gap. Immediately after teleporting, you’ll have to enter a cave that’s behind you. Head inside, and keep east, where you’ll eventually make it to the Aeonblight Drake.

Image by Gamepur

How to beat the Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact

Image by Gamepur

The Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact passively has 70% Physical resistance, similar to other automaton bosses and enemies in the game. Therefore, you’ll want to put away your Eula for this fight. Instead, you’ll want to bring out a character who wields a bow, as this boss will flutter away into the sky as you attempt to shoot it down.

The Aeonblight Drake will start the fight on the ground, using a variety of moves to swing and strike at you. One move to watch out for is a mighty charge the Aeonblight Drake will perform at you if you’re far away. Try and stay close to avoid this move and dodge its basic swipes and strikes.

Image by Gamepur

Eventually, the Aeonblight Drake will fly into the air, gaining a heavy amount of Elemental Resistance based on any element it’s infused with. After it flies into the air, pull out your bow character and strike its weakpoints. The weakpoints are two cylindrical mechanisms found on top of the boss, pictured below.

Image by Gamepur

After knocking the Aeonblight Drake down, it will lose its Elemental Resistance and take increased damage. This is your opportunity to deal heavy damage. Unleash your Elemental Bursts and damaging rotations, ideally defeating the boss while it’s down.

Image by Gamepur

Aeonblight Drake rewards

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Perpetual Caliber

Shivada Jade gem set

Varunada Lazurite gem set

Berserker artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Lucky Dog artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Recommended characters

Image via Genshin Impact

One mandatory character to bring in this fight is anyone that carries a bow. When the boss flies into the air, there’s no realistic way to strike it down or defeat it unless it’s grounded. You can feasibly use a character like the Wanderer to bring it down, but it’s recommended to bring at least one bow character. As such, here are some compositions that work well against the Aeonblight Drake: