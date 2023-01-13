How to find and defeat the Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact

The Ruin Serpent is a world boss in Genshin Impact, located in the dark and dank depths of The Chasm: Underground Mines. This difficult boss swerves and dives into the ground, avoiding a lot of your attacks. This intimidating automaton may snake around you, but there’s a way to keep this serpent under control. Learn how to defeat the Ruin Serpent here.

Related: How to find and defeat the Aeonblight Drake in Genshin Impact

Where to find the Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact

The Ruin Serpent is located in the back of The Chasm: Underground Mines in The Serpent’s Cave. The Chasm is a side area in Liyue, but you’ll need to unlock the Ruin Serpent if you want to level up some of your characters. Teleport to the following Teleport Waypoint. From here, you should see the Ruin Serpent swimming around the ground. Approach it to fight it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to defeat the Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact

Before starting this fight, be sure to unequip the Lumenstone Adjuvant, and reequip it as the fight starts. The Lumenstone Adjuvant drains energy at the start of the fight, but equipping it during the fight will bypass this energy drain. As with any Automaton boss, keep in mind that this boss has a 70% passive RES to physical attacks. It’s not recommended to bring characters like Eula or Razor to this fight.

At the start of the fight, the Ruin Serpent will rise out of the ground, giving you a brief opportunity to damage it. It will then swim around and use a variety of attacks where it burrows into the ground, avoiding many of your attacks.

During the fight, the boss will also place Oozing Concretions around the stage, a special feature of The Chasm. You need to use your Lumenstone Adjuvant to destroy these Oozing Concretions. Keeping them on the field allows the Ruin Serpent to use special attacks. Take note of the yellow rock that also spawns. Destroying this rock will refill energy for your Lumenstone Adjuvant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ruin Serpent has a variety of dangerous attacks, such as when it burrows into the ground, creating a swirling sandstorm that deals damage to you while slowly drawing you into the center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best time to attack the Ruin Serpent is during a move where it slams down onto the ground before rolling around, dealing damage to you if you are hit. Keep yourself shielded and unleash damage. Ideally, beforehand, it’s in a recovery state as well, allowing you to deal even more damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you deal enough damage, the Ruin Serpent will enter a charged state as it prepares for a strong attack. While in this state, areas on its body will glow up. These segments are the Ruin Serpent’s weakpoints. If you destroy all of them, you interrupt the attack and leave it paralyzed for a significant amount of time. Alternatively, clearing the Oozing Concretions left behind during this attack will also paralyze the boss. (Note: The Spiral Abyss version of this boss does not place down Oozing Concretions, meaning you must destroy the weakpoints.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do not clear all the weakpoints in time, the boss will unleash a strong attack and will not be paralyzed.

What rewards do you get from the Ruin Serpent?

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Runic Fang

Prithiva Topaz gem set

Traveling Doctor artifact set

Instructor artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Best characters to use for the Ruin Serpent

Image via HoYoverse

Bringing one bow character to destroy the weakpoints at the end is highly recommended. Otherwise, the best characters to use are ones that can easily hit the Ruin Serpent as it flails around the map. Non-commital characters are also convenient to use. For example, characters like Yoimiya or Yae Miko, where cooldowns are not as important as someone like Xiangling.