How to find and defeat Vulcan in Tower of Fantasy

The Vulcan is a type of dungeon-ending boss featured in Tower of Fantasy. Lumbering, elemental rock golems of sorts, two different Vulcans can be found and fought, excluding their possible appearances as bosses in the Void Rift. Sturdy, hard-hitting, and capable of firing off a flurry of projectiles, besting both Vulcans will require sharp reaction time and a knack for exploration.

Where to find the Vulcans

The two variants of the Vulcan reside in separate dungeons across Aesperia. They can be found at the very end of two Ruins, standing as the final challenge of each before you can successfully clear either dungeon. This means that you’ll need to work your way through each Ruin’s combat instances and puzzles before you can fight the Vulcan.

The first of the two Vulcans, themed around fire, is found in Ruin B-01. This Ruin is found in the heart of the Banges region of Aesperia, just southeast of the nearest Omnium Tower. Due to its close proximity to this vantage point, Ruin B-01 is likely one of the first dungeons that you’ll find while exploring Banges.

The second Vulcan, themed around electricity, is instead found in Ruin A-03. Located in northwestern Astra, this dungeon is quite a hike west from Astra’s Omnium Tower. If you’re looking for this Vulcan in particular, you should expect quite a bit of exploration in order to track it down.

How to defeat both Vulcans

The two Vulcans share very similar attack cycles, though their elemental differences will change certain details about how each boss is fought. For example, both Vulcans rely heavily on fast-firing, two-shot volleys of magic projectiles in order to deal damage. Depending on which Vulcan you are fighting, this attack will manifest as fireballs against the fire Vulcan and laser beams against the electric Vulcan.

Both bosses will also occasionally direct an elemental blast of magic at the ground, with a red circle on the floor indicating its area of effect. While the fire-based ground attack will deal high damage and burn you, the electric-based ground attack has a chance to stun you in place with a shock. While it’s recommended to simply dodge out of the way of the fire attack’s AoE, climbing the pillars around the electric Vulcan’s arena is the best way to avoid damage altogether.

Should their magic attacks fail, the Vulcans both have a tendency to dash at you for a melee attack. These attacks can be dodged, and, if you manage to perfect dodge, can be used to enter Phantasia. This will give you a perfect opportunity to dish out as much damage as possible on the Vulcans while their guards are down.