How to find and smash solar panels in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout your time in Forza Horizon 5, the Forza team may implement some pretty odd Playlist challenges from time to time. One of those challenges might involve destroying some solar panels. Solar panels were in Forza Horizon 4, and for those who did play that game, bashing those objects was quite beneficial when it came down to grinding for Car Mastery Skill Points.

So, how can you find and smash solar panels in Forza Horizon 5. Let’s go over what you need to know, starting with how to find these objects on the map, and how to actually do the deed.

To smash solar panels in Forza Horizon 5, you must, of course, actually find these panels.

There is an area full of solar panels in the center of the Forza Horizon 5 map. On the map, the destination is populated full of large, silver icons. And for geographical purposes. this location is sandwiched in between the town of Mulege and the Cordillera region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve located the solar panels in Forza Horizon 5, the rest is pretty self-explanatory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Press and hold RT, and use the left stick to guide your vehicle into the panels. That will allow your car to smash and destroy the solar panels.