How to find Can Opener in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest requires you to gather different resources to survive another day in the game, but the most important thing is food. Without it, your character will feel tired and won’t function properly, ultimately slowing you down. You can either cook food yourself by catching animals, or you can find it as regular loot. And if you find canned food, you’ll need a can opener for it. To help you acquire it, we are going to show you how to find the Can Opener in Sons of the Forest.

Can opener location in Sons of the Forest

The can opener can be found in the snow region of map. You don’t need to worry about going inside a cave or unlocking doors to acquire it, as it is sitting outside in the open, waiting for you to pick it up. Simply make your way to the location as seen in the image below, and you’ll find a frozen lake. There will also be an entrance to a cave around this lake. What you need to do is go to the red tent placed on the right side of the entrance, and you’ll find the can opener on the ground.

Now that you have acquired the can opener, its time to use it. Open your inventory by pressing the ‘I’ key. Select the can opener, which will be on the left side, and then select canned food. Now, click on the gear icon to combine them, and your character will start opening the can. You can then store the food you’ll get for later or eat it straight away.

When it comes to canned food, you can find it as regular loot throughout the forest. You can use it on days when you’re finding it difficult to catch animals to cook for food.