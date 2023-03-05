How to find Master of Auras in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is a popular game on the Roblox platform that offers a wide variety of gameplay options. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the NPC known as the Master of Auras. This NPC sells Aura Colors that can give your character a unique and eye-catching look. However, finding the Master of Auras can be a challenge, and many players struggle to locate him in the game.

Related: Roblox Blox Fruits codes

Master of Auras spawn locations in the Second Sea

The Master of Auras can spawn in various locations throughout the Second and Third Seas. In the Second Sea, players can find him at Forgotten Island, Hot and Cold island, Snow Mountain island, Green Zone island, Ice Castle island, and Cursed Ship.

Master of Auras spawn locations in the Third Sea

In the Third Sea, he can spawn at Port Town, Floating Turtle, Castle on the Sea, Hydra Island, and Great Tree island.

How to find Master of Auras in the Second Sea

To find the Master of Auras in the Second Sea, you can follow these steps:

Set your home point to the Green Zone to make navigating different islands easier. Start by checking the Cursed Ship located near the Green Zone. If the Master of Auras is not there, teleport back to your home point. Next, go to Hot and Cold and search for the Master of Auras atop the house where the Smoke Admiral spawns. If he is not there, sail to Forgotten Island. At Forgotten Island, climb to the top of the hills on the left side of the skull and search for the Master of Auras. If he is not there, teleport back to your home point. Then, sail to Snow Mountain and search for the Master of Auras near the Ship Dealers. If he is not there, sail to the Ice Castle. At the Ice Castle, search for the Master of Auras on the left of the wall to the Castle itself. If he is not there, it’s time to join a different server and repeat the process. Keep repeating these steps until you find the Master of Auras.

How to find Master of Auras in the Third Sea

For the Third Sea, you can use this method: