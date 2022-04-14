How to find Maxwell’s door in Don’t Starve

Maxwell’s door is an elusive structure that transports players from the normal survival mode into adventure mode. Adventure mode consists of 5 worlds, all with different challenges the player must overcome like the seasons changing fast., endless winter, or the world turning into small islands instead of a landmass. Maxwell’s door can be pretty elusive, though, and may prove challenging for new players to find.

The thing about Maxwell’s door is that it’s never in the same place twice. There isn’t any trick to finding it, as it’s not always in the same biome. It is, however, always surrounded by trees, evil flowers, and fireflies. There does seem to be a correlation in the door being found in forests, but it still seems random.

The only sure way to locate the door is to craft the Divining Rod, a science item that gives off a sound as you get closer. You can craft it with one twig, four nightmare fuel, and one gear. The sound it gives off will increase in pitch and speed as you get closer to Maxwell’s door, but be wary that it isn’t leading you towards Things.

Things are seemingly random items that can be used to craft the Teleportato. These include the crank thing, the box thing, and metal potato thing, the wooden thing, and the ring thing. The Teleportato is similar to Maxwell’s door in that it also transports you to Adventure mode.

Regardless, if you do your due diligence and search for Maxwell’s Door across the world of Don’t Starve, you’ll eventually find it. The Diving Rod may lead you in other directions that aren’t the door, but it still gives you a sense of where you should be.