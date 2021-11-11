How to find new car designs in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features some stellar racing physics and tracks across the beautiful biomes of Mexico. However, you’ll want to do that in style, and you can find new car designs from other players in the game. Here’s how to do it.

The first thing to do is find one of your houses. Once you press the X button on your controller near the house, you’ll instantly be in the garage menu. On the bottom left, there’s a tab called “Designs & Paints.” Select that. From here, you can choose whether to paint the car yourself or choose “Find new designs.” Go on to the latter. Keep in mind that you can find all your barn finds here too.

You’ll first see the recommended designs that are the most popular. From the get-go, we see a pretty sick Star Wars stormtrooper look for the 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC. There’s also one inspired by Dragon Ball. It’s a neat way to cover up all those hideous sponsors on the base car design. However, if you’re looking for something more specific, you can search by pressing the windows button (select if you’re old school) on the controller. From here, you can find the following for your search:

Make (the manufacturer)

Model (the car name)

Keywords

Creator

Description

Share Code

Each car has different designs from users as every vehicle has a different shape and size. If you’re looking for a vehicle inspired by Kingdom Hearts, for example, go to Description and type in “Kingdom Hearts.” Make sure with your search that you switch the Make to “Current Car” to search for a design that works with the one you’re driving. Once you’ve found a car design, you are happy with, download it. The style will be instantly placed on the vehicle. It will then always be in “My Designs” for you to put on later if you choose to pick something else and change your mind.