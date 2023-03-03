How to find the Abeyant Leap exotic armor in Destiny 2

The Abeyant Leap exotic is available to Titans in Destiny 2. This powerful exotic will enhance your Titan’s Strand subclass, making them an even more powerful force to battle against, especially when they use their barricades to unleash powerful Strands, suspending enemies. Tracking down this exotic can take some time, but it’s easier to locate. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Abeyant Leap exotic armor for Titans in Destiny 2.

Where to get the Abeyant Leap Titan exotic in Destiny 2

You can only find the Abeyant Leap exotic armor piece by completing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign. This exotic launched alongside the Lightfall expansion and is available for all players to acquire, so long as they have the expansion. You’ll also want to make sure you complete the Lightfall expansion on the Become Legend difficulty, which is significantly harder than the standard difficulty many may choose to go through for the first time.

Related: How to get the Winterbite exotic in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to make sure you go through the Become Legend difficulty of the Lightfall campaign with your Titan character. The other classes, Hunter and Warlock, have their own exotics that they can earn by doing so. If you have a Titan character as an alternative, we recommend going through the tougher Lightfall campaign after your other characters have done it already, and you can send your Titan character some helpful weapons to make it easier to progress through this portion of the game.

It’s also challenging to go through the Become Legend Lightfall campaign solo. We’d recommend working alongside other players who can assist you in the tougher fights and potentially revive you should things go badly. When you reach the end of this campaign on Become Legend, the Beyant Leap exotic will appear.