How to get the Winterbite exotic in Destiny 2

The Winterbite exotic is one of the more unique exotics in Destiny 2, and it launched during the Lightfall expansion. For those who have the expansion, working through the campaign or trying to find the Winterbite from a random drop won’t happen. The Winterbite is a specific exotic that drops from one location, and you’ll need to work your way through the post-campaign of Lightfall to find it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Winterbite exotic glaive in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Winterbite exotic glaive in Destiny 2

The way you go about getting the Winterbite glaive is by working through the Quinn Laghari missions regarding the Cloud Strider Records. You can unlock these quests when you complete the Lightfall campaign, and you have access to the Cloud Strider Records in the Hall of Heroes. This is on the northern part of the map. You need to complete the three major quests that Quinn has for you, and then you’ll unlock the final, exotic one, Strider.

Related: How to find the Swarmers exotic armor in Destiny 2

The Strider quest can only be accessed after completing the other three. This is a seven step quest that rewards the Winterbite at the end. While it does take a bit of grinding to get through these quests, it’s a better system than trying to hope the weapon drops for you when completing a Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard activity in Destiny 2.

The Winterbite was one of the more popular exotics that Bungie teased before the release of Lightfall. It can send a Statis ball around the battlefield, freezing enemies that are unlucky enough to be underneath it during a fight. It’s extremely useful if you need to take out multiple foes and keep them in a single location.