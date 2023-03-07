There are multiple action figures for you to find in Destiny 2 tied to the Neomuna collections. These are important to find, and they’re hidden throughout the planet, which makes tracking them down a bit of a challenge. You’re only given a handful of clues to track them down. One of those action figures is hidden in Maya’s Retreat. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the action figure in Maya’s Retreat in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Maya’s Retreat action figure in Destiny 2

The only clue you have for the action figure is “Three Caves; three flames” to help you out. You can find Maya’s Retreat by heading to Liming Harbor and the east. This is where you practiced Strand with Osiris during the Lightfall campaign, which should be a familiar location for many players.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The clue tells you that you need to find three fire basins within the various caves in Maya’s Retreat. The fire basins look like large bowls with a green inscriptions on the side. These bowls are scattered in the various caves within this region, and it might not be easy to track them down. Before entering the training area, turn to the left, and you’ll find the cave tucked away on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the cave entrance, and turn to the right. You’ll see a smaller cave, with another flame inside of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final cave is across the chasm, where you’ll need to light the third flame. It does help to have the Strand grapple to reach all of these locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you activate the final flame, regardless of the order you go through, the flame will have the action next to it that you can collect.