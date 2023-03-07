You’re going to find multiple action figures hidden all over Neomuna in Destiny 2. These are a part of the weekly collectibles you need to locate for Neptune, bringing you one step closer to completing the They’re Not Dolls triumph. One of the action figures is in the Zephyr Concourse, and you only have a simple riddle to help you narrow down its location. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the action figure in Zephyr Concourse in Destiny 2.

Where to find the action figure in Zephyr Concourse’s juice bar in Destiny 2

The Zephyr Concourse is the larger area that you can explore to the south of Striders’ Gate. This is one of the three primary areas for players to explore, and the clue you’re given for this action figure is that a volunteer wanted to keep watch over the finest juice bar in the Zephyr Concourse region, and they must remain at their post. You’re looking for a bar where someone would have been able to watch the entire area.

The riddle behind this quest is that you need to make your way to the Zephyr Concourse juice bar on the southeast part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, stand behind a bar, and there will be an “activate” button for you to interact with when you reach this point. Upon activating this point, multiple Cabal will begin to swarm the bar. You will need to stay at the bar and protect it from these thirsty customers as they swarm you. It’s essential not to leave the bar, or you’ll need to return to the activate point and try again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all the orders have been completed, you’ll receive the action figure and be one step closer to completing the They’re Not Dolls triumph in Destiny 2.