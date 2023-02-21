One of the activities Travelers could participate in during the Of Ballads and Brews Event in Genshin Impact was Fecund Blessings, during which you needed to find Fecund Hampers placed about fixed locations across the world. The regional map of Mondstadt alone is quite vast, making the task of finding a small hidden chest somewhat challenging. Fortunately, the NPCs in the event would provide Travelers with clues as to their Fecund Hampers’ whereabouts. One such clue phrase was, “The gift is near the house at the southernmost tip of Springvale.” Here is how to find the Gift at the Southernmost Tip of Springvale in Genshin Impact.

Related: How to claim Amazon Prime Gaming Rewards in Genshin Impact

Finding the Gift at Springvale’s Southernmost Tip in Genshin Impact

If you have explored the map of Mondstadt, you will doubtless be familiar with Springvale, a small hamlet in the Windwail Highland, directly south of the City of Mondstadt. To find the particular gift near the house at Springvale’s southernmost, you investigate the cottage built atop the ridge on the southern side of the settlement. Starting from the townlet’s Teleport Waypoint, face southward and follow the main road to the right of the central windmill. You will know you are on the right path by the barrels and haybales that sit on the side of the road.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue up the stairwell near the back and follow the main path up the slope. Eventually, you will come upon a large wooden sign. At this point, turn right and continue walking until you notice a small stone stairwell leading to a house on a hill overlooking Springvale. Approach this cottage and walk around to the two large trees on the right side of the home. If you investigate this area, you will notice a wooden stairwell and a wagon near a barrel. This wagon marks the spot where you would have found the gift at the southernmost tip of Springvale in Genshin Impact’s Of Ballads and Brews Event. Collecting the chest would have progressed the event’s activity and rewarded your efforts with Mystic Enhancement Ore × 2 and Mora × 20,000.