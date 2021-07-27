How to claim Amazon Prime Rewards in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has teamed up with Amazon Prime to bring some sweet rewards for all Prime members. You can get your hands on free Primogems, upgrade materials, and other important items.

The first thing to do is ensure that you are actually signed up to Amazon Prime Gaming. You won’t need to link any accounts, as all the rewards are redeemed using codes. There are a couple of different ways to redeem your rewards, depending on your platform.

A new reward will be released each month from July until December of this year, so make sure you the Genshin Impact Prime Page monthly to find out what new rewards are up for grabs.

How to redeem your code offer within the game (Android, PC, PS4, PS5)

1. Launch Genshin Impact, login, and enter the game’s world.

2. Open the Paimon menu in the upper left corner.

3. Open the settings menu by clicking the gear icon.

4. In the setting’s menu enter Account, Redeem Code, Exchange.

5. After redeeming a code, you will receive the redeemed items via in-game mail.

How to redeem your code offer through Genshin Impact’s website (iOS, Android, PC):

1. Go to Genshin Impact’s official website through https://genshin.mihoyo.com/

2. Click the Redeem Code tab

3. Login using your miHoYo pass or Facebook/Twitter account

4. Follow the instructions presented on screen

5. After redeeming a code, you will receive the redeemed items via in-game mail.

The in-game mail will appear once you reach Adeventure Rank 2.