How to find the Leatherworking Trainers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight introduced players to a major professions overhaul. Each profession now has three specializations that split off into even further sub-specializations. Crafters can level up their professions and unlock talent nodes to strengthen their crafts while separating their strengths from others of the same profession. The popular Leatherworking profession is a good way to craft some gear and make a lot of gold. Let’s break down all the Leatherworking trainers located in The Dragon Isles.

The Waking Shores Leatherworking Trainer location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The very first Leatherworking trainer you will stumble upon when arriving at The Waking Shores is Deirdre Flemmin. She is a Dark Iron Dwarf located at coordinates 76.6, 34.8 in The Wingrest Embassy camp.

Valdrakken Leatherworking Trainer location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most accessible Leatherworking trainer in The Dragon Isles is found in Valdrakken in Thaldraszus. Hideshaper Koruz is a centaur in The Artisan’s Market located at 28.8, 61.6.

Ohn’ahran Plains Leatherworking Trainers location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three centaur Leatherworking trainers located around the Ohn’ahran Plains.

Ekhi is found in Teerakai at coordinates 39.4, 55.4.

Shurom is found in Timberstep Outpost at coordinates 84.6, 23.

Dokhusek is found in Pinewood Post at coordinates 80.8, 59.4.

The Azure Span Leatherworking Trainer location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lontupit is a Tuskarr Leatherworking trainer found in Iskaara Village on the west side of The Azure Span. His coordinates are 14, 49.2.

Leatherworking is a safe profession to master in Dragonflight. It allows the crafting of both leather and mail armor, while also providing certain leg enchantments and useful consumables like haste drums. Be sure to visit the Leatherworking trainers often as you level up the profession to unlock new recipes and crafts.