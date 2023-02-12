How to complete the Jackdaw’s Rest quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The Jackdaw’s Rest quest in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the main missions you’ll need to complete in order to progress further through the game’s story. Unfortunately, there are a few prerequisites you’ll need to complete before you can begin this task, which notably includes learning an important spell. Luckily, we’re here to show you how you can begin and subsequently complete the Jackdaw’s Rest quest.

How to finish Jackdaw’s Rest quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can begin this quest, you’ll need to learn the Disarming Charm from Professor Hecat first. Once you’ve learned it, you can head over to the Forbidden Forest to meet up with Richard Jackdaw. You’ll have to talk to him to start the quest, which initially requires you to follow him through the forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve reached the Floo Flame Location in the North East Hogwarts Region, Jackdaw will remain behind so you’ll have to go through the rest of the quest on your own. To head to the next section, simply follow the yellow markers on your minimap to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reaching the end of the trail will lead you to Jackdaw’s Tomb where you’ll have to interact with a basin in the middle of the clearing. Interacting with it will open an entryway directly in front of you, after which three Goblin loyalists will suddenly appear. Beating them will allow you to enter the mysterious cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, walk along the path until you’re faced with a doorway that has three total symbols on either of its sides. Your goal here will be to hit all three symbols with your Basic Cast in quick succession. Doing this will open the doorway to the next region of the cavern.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path again to progress but keep in mind that you’ll be facing plenty of spiders at this point so be prepared to defend yourself. After you’ve found the next doorway, your goal will similarly be to hit all three symbols in quick succession. This time, all three symbols are located on the entryway’s left side with the last one being sneakily placed on a rock formation to the south west of the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the next area now accessible, follow the main route again until you reach the section with the floating platform. Cast Accio on it in order to bring it closer to you. After you’ve climbed up onto it, cast Accio again on the middle block to move the platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, keep following the trail until you find a large clearing. Here, you’ll be attacked by a group of spiders, which you’ll need to defeat to get to the bridge. Once they’ve been beaten, you’ll be able to find another group of three symbols again with two of them on either side of the bridge and one below it. Use your basic cast on all three in order to complete the bridge’s construction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that the bridge is complete, walk along it until you get to the area containing the skeleton of Richard Jackdaw. You’ll need to pick up the pages found on his corpse, which will awaken all of the status found surrounding the area. After you’ve defeated all of them, head to the platform found at the end of the hall and investigate the swirling pool that appears in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will open up a magical entryway in front of you that you’ll simply need to head into. Reaching the end of the path will enable you to speak with a painting of Percival Rackham, which signals the end of the quest.