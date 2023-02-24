The Modern Axe is a more powerful version of the starting axe you have at the start of your game in Sons of the Forest. It’s much larger and deals more damage to enemies, making it a must-have item during your playthrough. Luckily, you can find it early on in your game, but tracking it down can be difficult. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

You can find it close to one of the GPS locators. This GPS icon will be close to the base of the snowy mountains, close to one of the caves, and where one of the green markers is. You’ll find it inside an NPC’s chest, and you can interact with it to pull it out of their chest and equip it. You can use it similarly to the starting axe, where you’re breaking through the trees, or use it against enemies.

The Modern Axe is extremely effective, so we hope you don’t miss out on it. It’ll likely become a standard tool as you play the game. Unfortunately, like the tools, you won’t be able to use them in the water, so you can’t use them against any of the sharks. However, if you’re in standing water and swinging it against fish, you can use it against the smaller fish to catch them and cook them at a nearby camp. You do need to see the fish swimming around if you want to watch them.

We do recommend exploring the cave near this location because it contains the shovel.