During your adventures in the Lands Between, you will occasionally stumble across paintings. These items can be “collected”, as in they are added to your inventory but also remain in the overworld for your perusal. Paintings are essentially collectables that expand on the lore in Elden Ring — and they are well worth seeking out. Here’s how to find the “Redmane” Painting in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you explore the area around the Church of Elleh closely enough, you will find a rat-infested cave at the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. After defeating the rats, your reward is a chest — but this chest is a Teleportation Trap, and will warp you to a higher-level zone called the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. You can escape this tunnel (and it is recommended if you don’t have a Strike weapon) out into the region of Caelid. If you head south-west from the tunnel entrance, you will discover Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This area is filled with enemies that fade in and out of sight depending on range — the closer you are, you more you will see them. Some may cast magic, some may wield a magical blade at you, but all are dangerously lethal. Proceed up the stone steps in front of the Lost Grace carefully, and dispatch the two or three enemies that roam nearby. You will see a small fog gate to the north, emblazoned with some rune — head to the south instead. There are more invisible enemies here, but also keep an eye on the roof of the buildings. Skeletal enemies will drop down occasionally, and not only are they fast, but they can break through your guard very quickly.

In an alcove on the left, you will find the “Redmane” Painting, glowing brightly. There is another invisible enemy searching to the left of it, and a skeletal enemy may drop down to the right of it, so care is needed. Once you acquire the painting, you can view it in your Inventory, under the Info tab.