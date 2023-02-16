Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with hidden secrets that you will come to find as you progress through each of the quest lines in the game. If you have progressed far enough in the campaign, you will unlock the quest called The Great Blizzard. During this quest, a massive blizzard overtakes the Frosted Heights. To stop it, you need to work with Olaf but only after you manage to find where he is hiding. This guide will show you how to find the Secret Door during the Great Blizzard quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the chamber door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After downloading the Festival of Friendship update, you will be welcomed with a cutscene that shows a blizzard overtaking the Frosted Heights biome of the valley. If you head up to the Frosted Heights after this, you will find that is pretty hard to see. You will also get a new quest called The Great Blizzard. To start things off, you need to talk to Merlin to progress through the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Merlin, you will get told that you need to investigate the Frosted Heights. It is here that you need to locate a special area in order to progress through the quest. Unfortunately, it is a little hard to see where you are going. From the front of the Frosted Heights biome, make your way to the back left corner of the area. Once there, your objective should change to “investigate the wall of the cliff.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look for the part of the cliff that is different than the rest of it. The section of the cliff you are looking for has markings all over it that look like a drawing of the sun. Interact with the wall and you will get a cutscene that shows it opening up. The cutscene will also reveal Olaf who has been hiding in this room for years since you were playing a game of hide-and-seek and forgot how to play.