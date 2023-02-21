How to find the Shadow Company USB Stick at the Ashika Island Beach Club for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Shadow Company USB stick you need to find while playing DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will appear at a specific location on Ashika Island. Thankfully, you don’t have the search the entire island to find it. You only have to search around the Beach Club location, but attempting to track down a small USB stick can take a good amount of time. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Shadow Compan USB Stick at the Ashika Island Beach Club for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Shadow Company USB stick on Ashika Island in DMZ

The Beach Club on Ashika Island is on the southwest part of the map. It’s close to the City Hall, and it’s normally a heavily guarded area. Thankfully, you won’t encounter too many armored NPCs, at least not like the ones that are closer to the center of the island at Tsuki Castle. The NPCs you’ll be fighting at the Beach Club can typically be eliminated with a quick headshot, but if they have armor, you’ll have a harder time taking them down.

The exact location of the Shadow Company USB stick means you can likely avoid too many enemy contacts. It won’t be in a heavily guarded location, but it will be in a hard-to-find location. You’ll need to head directly to the southern part of the map and visit the observatory. You can find this location at the end of a pier, between the Beach Club and Port Ashika.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at this location, head outside the observatory and dive into the water, heading to the bottom. There should be a broken window you can enter and explore below the observatory. This location will be flooded with water, and you’ll have to dive around to find it. It should be inside a toolbox, close to the bottom. When you find it, loot the contents and extract from the DMZ match for it to count on your profile.