You’ll be looking for several locked doors and caches scattered throughout the DMZ maps in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and the Research Center is one of them. There’s a particular locked door preventing you from accessing it, and you will need to find a key if you want to get inside it. However, getting the key is easier than finding this location. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Research Center Room for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Research Center Room in DMZ

The exact location of the Research Center is to the north of City Hall. You can find this on the west side of the map, to the north of the Beach Club. It will be the first building on the right side across the bridge. It does not have an exact name on the map, but when you walk through the front door, there will be a sign identifying it as the Research Center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a chance this location could turn out to be a stronghold. If it is, you will need a Stronghold Card key to access it. However, it’s not always a stronghold, so this shouldn’t be a requirement every time you play the game.

When you enter the building, head to the second floor, and there will be a door on the right side overlooking the front room. This is where you can use the Research Center Door key and gain access to the items inside the room. You can loot and use multiple things during your DMZ match, or you can visit the nearest Exfil location and finish the mission.