How to find the shipping manifest for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Most of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ Missions may come relatively easily, but the set of Crown Faction Missions are another story. In its Tier 1 Piracy mission, squads will be asked to secure a shipping manifest in Hafid Port, but the quest never points to where this item could be inside the named location. Luckily, there is a way players can obtain it in little time. Here’s where to get the shipping manifest in DMZ and what you will earn from finishing the Piracy mission.

How to get the shipping manifest and complete the Piracy mission in DMZ

To begin Piracy in DMZ, you will first need to travel over to the cargo ship in Hafid Port at the most western part of Al Mazrah. As pictured below, it can be located simply by pinging and following the Ship Bridge Tower marker in the POI. However, it is highly recommend you bring a selection of weapons as well as a vehicle, as several enemies guard the bridge leading to this ship. Alternatively, you can avoid most combat by taking a water vehicle to the ship and then boarding it from the docks below the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then run into the Shipping Manifest on the top floor of the ship, with it sitting on a shelf near the windows overlooking Hafid Port. It is guarded by opponents armed with Riot Shields, so some may see fit to bring Semtex or Frag Grenades before making their way to the document. After the manifest is obtained, the Piracy mission can then be finished by leaving the map with it at an exfil point. So, if you are eliminated before reaching the exfil, you will need to pick up the shipping manifest once more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to find and use the Tsuki Castle Hideout Key for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Piracy quest is also one of the most generous when it comes to rewards. Upon finishing it, you will have access to most Tier 2 Crown missions and earn 10,000 XP as well as the Oscar-Mike Blueprint for the PDSW 528 SMG. Like Tier 1, the Tier 2 missions are also a string of item hunts, such as the Intel Exchange quest requiring you to find Shipping Intel in Room 403 of the Ashika Island Hotel.