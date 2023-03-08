How to find and use the Tsuki Castle Hideout Key for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode is chockfull of locked locations, with just about every one requiring a key to access. On the Ashika Island map, players should be setting their sights on its locked Tsuki Castle Hideout area, as the location consists of a highly-coveted weapon case as well as a notorious boss. This guide will breakdown how you can find the Tsuki Castle Hideout key and where to use it in DMZ.

How to unlock the Tsuki Castle Hideout door in DMZ

As shown below, Tsuki Castle Hideout can be discovered on your tac map, taking the shape of a white tower icon located at center of the island. However, its key will not be a guaranteed find in every DMZ match you play. The Tsuki Castle Hideout Key only has a chance of dropping from defeated AI enemies, so you will simply need to keep heading into combat in order to obtain it. Once its found, it can be then be used on the door on the east side of the Tsuki Castle Hideout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, there is another method for breaking into the Tsuki Castle Hideout. An enemy Wheelson vehicle can be located outside of its front entrance and is accompanied by a large group of soldiers. If a squad is able to defeat the Wheelson, one member can then interact with it by pressing their respective reloading button to unlock all doors outside the hideout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’re inside the building, you can expect see a collection of fully-plated enemies on each floor, though their loot drops include killstreaks, fully-kitted weapons, and Field Upgrades. More importantly, the hideout is the home of the Bombmaker, Ashika Island’s main boss. This boss won’t only drop a range of valuable items but also a weapon case, and those who leave the map with it will be permanently rewarded exclusive cosmetics.