How to find Lost Room 403 for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

There are a lot of hidden locations you can find while exploring the various locations in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. These hold valuable loot as well as items needed for completing certain faction missions. One of the hidden locations you can get access to is Lost Room 403 on Ashika Island. You need to find and extract the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel from Lost Room 403 as one of the objectives for the Tier 2 Crown Mission ”Intel Exchange”‘. So, here is how you can find the Lost Room 403 for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find Lost Room 403 in DMZ

The Lost Room 403 is located in the west of Ashika Island, between the Town Center and Beach Club POIs. It is specifically beside the City Hall building, in the F6 section of the map. This building is sometimes a Stronghold so if you plan on going to Lost Room 403, you better be prepared as well as bring a squad. The Stronghold will be full of Shadow Company soldiers, who are well-armed themselves.

When you enter the location, you’ll notice an open elevator with the cables exposed. You will have to use the cables and then you’ll be transported to the upper floor.

Lost Room 403 is just at the left part of the hallway you are transported to. If you have the key for Lost Room 403 then you can open it and recover the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel. The Lost Room 403 key is randomized like all the other keys in DMZ, but you have a higher chance of finding them in containers, on AI enemies, or by completing HVT contracts.

In addition to the Al Mazrah Shipping Intel, there will also be valuable items in containers and bags that will surely be useful in surviving the DMZ. After you’ve acquired the Shipping Intel, you will have to extract it to complete the objective for the ‘Intel Exchange’ mission.