How to find the Wetsuit in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, you can explore the wilderness and fight off mutated creatures, all while looking fabulous in various outfits. It’s like a fashion show meets survival horror. Outfits aren’t just for show though. They also have important bonuses. The Wetsuit outfit is your best bet for staying high and dry in the wettest of places. This stylish ensemble provides protection against the dreaded wet status effect. It helps you conserve your energy, thirst, and hunger while dipping.

Where to find the Wetsuit in Sons of the Forest

To get your hands on this coveted item, you’ll need to channel your inner Indiana Jones and venture into the depths of the Shovel Cave. However, before venturing, ensure you are equipped with the essential gear: a Rebreather for your underwater excursions, a Rope gun to scale the heights, and a torch or flashlight to illuminate your path. Moreover, remember to procure the sturdy rope conveniently located outside the Cave’s entrance next to a swatch of cloth.

Once you’ve met the requirements and made your way to the cave, here’s what you must do. Navigate the narrow passageway within the Caves by pressing the E key button. Wield your trusty Spear to break through the barricade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, illuminate the darkness with a Flashlight or set ablaze a torch to light your way. Then, make a beeline toward the Zipline concealed amidst the rocks and rubble.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your Ropegun and press E to zipline across the treacherous terrain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, don your Rebreather to plunge into the depths of the water body before you. As you swim through the murky waters, deftly dodge the rubble until you discover an escape route.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Emerging victorious, you’ll witness liquid cascading down from above the caves. Follow the path to the left, and behold the holy grail: the Wetsuit. Hit the E key button to claim your well-deserved reward.