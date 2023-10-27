How to Find Ubasam Wood in LotR: Return to Moria

Ubasama Wood is a crucial resource you need to find while exploring Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. Tracking it down is not easy, and you’ll have to explore some of the most dangerous regions to the game to find it.

Although you might unlock recipes and crafting projects that require Ubasam Wood earlier in the game, the resource doesn’t appear until much later on, after you’ve explored The Western Halls. If you’re still in this region, you’re getting closer, but you haven’t reached it yet. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Ubasam Wood in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Where to Find Ubasam Wood in Return to Moria

Ubasam Wood becomes a much more common resource as you arrive at the Lower Deeps in Return to Moria. This is a location you can reach from The Western Halls, but it can be a bit tricky to find while you’re playing. The Lower Halls are rather dangerous, and you’ll have to go through the Crystal Depths, a rather large tunnel with sharp, glowing blue crystals scattered across the entire walls, making it a true challenge to descend and reach this part of the mines.

While you’re descending this area, there are several, purple-like glowing flowers that you can find. You can destroy them using your Pickaxe, and this will be revealed to be Ubasam Wood, a resource you’ve been looking for quite some time while playing Return to Moria.

As you continue through the Crystal Descent and make your way further into the Lower Halls, expect to find even more Ubasam Wood. It’s a relatively easy resource to find while you’re searching this area, but getting to the Lower Halls is the true challenge. It took me a good amount of time to reach this area and can be rather troublesome, given the difficulty of digging to this location in Return to Moria. The amount of Black Diamonds it takes to repair the Crystal Decent ladder is extremely tough, but if you search around the Orc camps enough, there should be enough for you to bring back with you.