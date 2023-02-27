Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers are shocked at size difference between Paradox Suicune and Virizion

Pokémon trainers all over the world today are trying their best to enter the new Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the hope of capturing the two newest Paradox Pokémon in town. Earlier today, The Pokémon Company revealed the Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion. Paradox Suicune is known as Walking Wake, and flaunts a primalistic dinosaur appearance; Paradox Virizion, called Iron Leaves, is a futuristic metallic version of its normal variant. Successful players have been quick to notice that Walking Wake literally towers over Iron Leaves, leaving fans to wonder if Paradox Virizion received the short end of the stick.

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have released, some trainers have argued that Scarlet’s Paradox Pokémon are way more inventive than Violet’s roster. Past Paradox forms tend to really alter the look of the monsters on top of their typings, while a lot of the future variants are just slightly altered and made of metal. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves continue this narrative, as not only is the Scarlet version’s Pokémon appearance drastically different from the one that inspired it, but it is also much larger than Iron Leaves.

Some have pointed out that Paradox Virizion really doesn’t look much different from its original variant. It is simply smaller, more nimble, and metallic. Meanwhile, Walking Wake is already becoming a fan-favorite, with some referring to it as “Raptor Jesus” after discovering it can walk on water. Iron Leaves, on the other hand, is just a tiny and bouncy version of Virizion that has a lustrous metal body. YouTuber LuckyPunch has given us a pretty good look at the two together in one spot.

It should be noted that players with an internet connection (or a friend with the other game) do have access to each of these Pokémon because they can join both version’s Tera Raids, but Violet owners can’t help but wonder why most of their unique Paradox forms share a similar aesthetic while Violet keeps getting off the wall and ludicrously different designs.