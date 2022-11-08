Who are the voice actors in Sonic Frontiers? Full voice cast

With a franchise as iconic as Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s only natural that the characters (or the returning ones, at least) have voices that are just as iconic. And even though the recent Sonic movies made some casting changes for the move to the big screen, Sonic Frontiers’ cast is a throwback that’s full of familiar voices from games (and television series) that go as far back as Sonic X in 2003.

Related: All challenge locations on Kronos Island in Sonic Frontiers, and how to complete them

Full Sonic Frontiers voice cast

Sonic the Hedgehog – Roger Craig Smith

Image via Roger Craig Smith

In the role of everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is Roger Craig Smith. This isn’t Smith’s first turn as Sonic either, as he’s long been the voice of Sonic (in the games, at least.) He also has an extensive list of other video game voice acting credits that include Psychonauts 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Kingdom Hearts III.

Miles “Tails” Prower – Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Image via IMDb

The voice of Sonic’s flying friend Tails is played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey. O’Shaughnessey has been the voice of Tails ever since 2014’s Sonic Boom, even reprising the role in both of the recent Sonic movies. She also has an extensive list of credits outside of video games, where you might recognize her as Jazz Fenton in Danny Phantom.

Knuckles the Echidna – Dave B. Mitchell

Image via IMDb

Knuckles the Echidna is played by Dave B. Mitchell, who returns to the role after some other appearances (though not as many as Smith or O’Shaughnessey.) Mitchell played Knuckles previously in both Team Sonic Racing and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020. He’s also appeared in a long list of other roles across games and television, including turns in Arcane, Spider-Man (2018), and Mortal Kombat 11.

Big the Cat – Kyle Hebert

Image via Kyle Hebert

The voice of Big the Cat is played by Kyle Hebert. Hebert hasn’t appeared as Big before, although he has played some other well-known roles, including Ryu in the last few Street Fighter games and Gohan in the English language version of Dragon Ball Z.

Amy Rose – Cindy Robinson

Image via IMDb

Amy Rose is played by her longtime voice actor Cindy Robinson, who has been a series staple for about as long as Roger Craig Smith. Rose’s other credits include a long list of English language anime dubs, where you may recognize her as the voice of Queen Beryl in Sailor Moon.

Sage – Ryan Bartley

Image via IMDb

The voice of Sage is played by Ryan Bartley, in her first appearance in the Sonic franchise. Bartley’s credits also include a long list of English anime dubs, with one of her most recognizable roles being as the voice of Makomo in Demon Slayer.

Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik – Mike Pollock

Image via Mike Pollock

Longtime series staple Mike Pollock returns as the voice of Dr. Robotnik. Although Eggman may be his most famous role, Pollock has also appeared in quite a few other well known series, including as Professor Hawkins in Yu-Gi-Oh! and in a handful of different roles in the Pokèmon anime.