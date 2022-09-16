How to fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta crashing issues

It doesn’t matter what title it is, when a video game crashes, it is frustrating. Sure, we can all accept that it is a common problem that can pop up in any game, but we still would like to see it happen less often than it actually does. People who are getting their first shots at the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have been dealing with quite a bit of crashes. Here are some tips to help you fix those early beta issued in MW2.

How to stop the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta from crashing

Before we begin, it is important to note that with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 being in a beta state, it is not uncommon for various issues to pop up. The game has not fully released after all. That being said, we still want to avoid as many of these crashes as possible.

If you keep trying to play the game and it is constantly crashing on you, we first recommend restarting your console. Do a full shutdown and unplug the power source for about 30 seconds before plugging it back in and turning it back on. If that didn’t work, we recommend waiting for Infinity Ward to fix whatever issue is plaguing you and other players.

If that is not good enough for you, you can try to uninstall and reinstall the game, but odds are that you are dealing with a pre-launch hiccup that will either resolve itself from a reset or will need developer intervention to overcome.

We understand that hearing, “wait for it to fix itself,” is not necessarily the information you want to hear in this situation, but that is the unfortunate state of things.