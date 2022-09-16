How to create a Custom Class in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 not only gives you a selection of weapons to work with; these and plenty of other items can be be altered through using Custom Classes. The game’s classes can hold up to two weapons, four perks, and additional pieces of equipments, making it utterly important you make a class as soon as you can. Here’s how to create a Custom Class in the MW2 Beta.

How to unlock and create Custom Classes in the MW2 Beta

You won’t have the ability to make a Custom Class right away. It is required that you first reach Level 4 simply by playing any of the game modes. After that’s done, you can head over to the Weapons tab in the main menu and click on the class featured in the bottom-left corner of the screen. You will then be free to make up to 10 Custom Classes, though additional levels will need to be reached to unlock more weapons and items.

As shown above, each class can bear a primary weapon, secondary weapon, a lethal and tactical item, a Field Upgrade, and Perk Packages. Breaking away from its predecessor, MW2’s new Perk Package system enables you to have up to four perks — two at the start of the match, while two others can be activated later on. Additionally, you can hover over each weapon in a given class to be prompted to use the Gunsmith. This feature is used to equip impactful attachments onto your guns, and the new Receiver slot now lets you add a unique characteristic from a different gun.

You will also find in the Weapons tab an assortment of Killstreaks at your disposal. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta currently includes 19 different Killstreaks, and up to three can be applied at a time. Better yet, if earning multiple kills in a row sounds like a daunting task, there is the option to turn these into Scorestreaks.