All maps available in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

Although it may not be the full game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta includes a set of diverse maps that come in all sizes. Each of the maps can be experienced in 6v6 game modes, such as Team Deathmatch and Domination, as well as new modes Prisoner Rescue and Knock Out. Here are all of the maps currently featured in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta, listed in alphabetical order.

Related: Will rewards and progress from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta transfer to the full game?

Maps and locations in the MW2 Beta

Breenbergh Hotel

Image via Activison

Breenbergh Hotel is a medium-sized map set in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands. This building comes with everything you’d expect from a hotel: a check-in lobby, penthouse, restaurant, and even a valet rooftop. Players will be spawning outdoors, at either its entrance or back parking lot.

Farm 18

Image via Activision

Farm 18 has been said to be set in the region of Kastovia and is heavily inspired by Modern Warfare (2019) map Shoot House. To prove it, the center of the map holds a massive building with the same name and layout. Players will then find abandoned shops and training courses surrounding the outside of the building.

Mercado Las Almas

Image via Activision

Held in Mexico, the Mercado Las Almas map is considered to be almost as small as Shipment and Shoot House. It is focused around an outdoor marketplace made up of three lanes and two-story buildings accompanying each one. Its notable sections include the narrow market center in the middle of the map and the parking area that oversees all incoming enemies.

Valderas Museum

Image via Activision

Valderas Museum is the game’s first revealed large map, sporting a wide art gallery that fills up most of the area. However, with it being set in Spain, the museum features a number of gorgeous outdoor garden areas, as well. Snipers will also have an advantage here, as almost every section of the museum includes two-story portions that tower over Valderas’ central courtyard.

Despite the short list, more maps have already been revealed to be in the game at launch. Sarrif Bay is one of these unreleased locations, a 32v32 map that is primarily dedicated to MW2’s Ground War mode. In the meantime, if you’re looking to dominate in the Beta’s maps, we highly recommend creating a Custom Class. Although this feature will have to be unlocked, players utilizing it can choose their own combination of perks and weapons to use.