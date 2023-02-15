How to fix Dev Error 11152 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In some instances, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may have problems connecting to the online servers. One error code that popped up in February 2023 was Dev Error 11152, something that could cause stress to any Call of Duty player. Luckily, it seems that the error is related to the start of a new season.

How to fix Dev Error 11152

We can confirm that prior to the start of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there were some issues with regards to claiming any outstanding rewards for S1, as well as accessing content within the game. If Dev Error 11152 pops up in Modern Warfare 2, we highly recommending exiting the app on either your Xbox or PlayStation console, or on PC.

From there, re-enter the app and the issues should be resolved from there.

From our understanding, it seems that this error code is related to Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The new season is set to launch on February 15 at 1 PM ET. It’s highly possible that this error code, or others, may pop up in relation to the new season either right before the start or immediately after the beginning of S2. Thus, be patient. There will be many people logging in at this time, so be prepared for long wait times for multiplayer action, or disconnections.

Since many of these could be server-based, there’s not much that can be done on those front. But for this error code, it appears that there is a relatively easy fix.