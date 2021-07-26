How to fix Dev Error 5573 in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are several errors you’re bound to encounter in Call of Duty: Warzone. Many of them are internet-related because it’s an online game. However, if you’re running into Dev Error 5573, the issue is not connected to the internet or your connection to the game. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to fix Dev Error 5573.

Dev Error 5573 is not too difficult to deal with once you understand it, but it is troublesome. Players are experiencing it whenever they attempt to interact with small objects in the game, such as flashbangs or smoke grenades.

The problem is a graphical error, which means Call of Duty: Warzone is having problems with your graphics card, but it’s not a huge problem where you need to purchase a new one. Instead, all you have to do is update your graphics card. Of course, how you go about this will vary based on your graphics card and its attached software.

After you’ve updated your graphics and handled that side of things, the next step is to make sure none of the problems could be coming from Call of Duty: Warzone itself. What you’re going to want to do is do a full scan of it and repair any software. You can do this from the Battle.net portal by clicking the options cog next to the ‘play’ button. Click on the ‘scan and repair’ option when it pops up after clicking the cog icon, and then wait for the process to complete. It shouldn’t take you too long.

If you’re still encountering problems and continue to grapple with Dev Error 5573, we recommend you attempt to reinstall the game. You may have to contact Activision Support if the problem is not resolved.