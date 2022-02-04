How to fix Dying Light 2 Stay Human crashing at startup

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has launched and received its Day 1 patch that Techland says should fix most of the issues players complained about before the game’s official launch. However, some errors persist and can even prevent you from playing the game. This guide explains how to fix the crashing at startup error so that you can get into the game.

Official workaround for Dying Light 2 Stay Human crashing at startup

While the Day 1 patch fixes most issues, Techland released an official workaround for the game’s crashing at startup issue ahead of its launch. Note that this fix only works for the Steam version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Right-click on Dying-Light 2 Stay Human in your Steam library and select Properties.

Click on launch options.

Add in the following command: /nolightfx

The game should now run when you boot it up.

While this is an official fix from Techland, it may not correct all the issues players are experiencing. Most will likely be ironed out in future patches. If you’re playing on a console, the best thing to do is shut down your device entirely, then restart it and try to run the game again to see if it will run successfully.