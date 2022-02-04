What is changed in the Day 1 Patch for Dying Light 2 Stay Human
This patch contained more than 1,000 changes.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human was met with a lot of praise by reviewers ahead of its launch. However, all reviewers and press that got the game early agree there were a lot of bugs to contend with. As a result, developer Techland urges players to wait until the Day 1 patch for the game has been downloaded to make the experience as smooth as possible. This guide explains what changed in that Day 1 patch.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Day 1 patch notes
- The issue in the mission Broadcast that blocked the story due to infinite respawn has been corrected.
- Dialogue that previously blocked story progression has been fixed.
- When players re-sign a co-op session it doesn’t log them out and cause a mission to fail.
- A bug that caused the game to crash when giving electrical parts to Carlos in the Bazaar is now gone.
- Improved the adaptive AI for enemies, fixing an issue with temporarily lowering difficulty levels.
- A crash caused by the renderer in the background between the loading screens and menu is no longer there.
- Missing voice over and sounds have been fixed by increasing overall memory limit for Wwise.
- Objects and AI sinking into the ground on flat surfaces should be a thing of the past.
- Improved DLSS sharpness when DLSS is enabled.
- When the owner of an AI changes just before death, they should no longer randomly freeze in place.
- An issue that causes an error to display telling you to use mouse and keyboard becuase the gamepad can’t be detected has been fixed.
- Various potential crash causes have protection in place.
- Updates included for ES, DE, and CH intros.
- Missing game actions have been added to improve the game’s responsiveness.
- Streamer mode now works properly and shouldn’t cause issues for content creators.
- A crash that occurs when opening a second screen is now fixed.
- Co-op sessions disconnecting after a certain length of time issue is now gone.
- Other small improvements and bug fixes.