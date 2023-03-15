Best Tempus Torrent loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 certainly did not disappoint in terms of new gear. Its final content drop treated players with an almighty Tempus Torrent marksman rifle that currently has the fastest firing rate of all guns in its class as well as a respectable amount of control and speed. That said, those wielding it need a unique combination of attachments in order to get eliminations in two shots or less. Here’s the best Tempus Torrent loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Best Tempus Torrent attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : 14″ Chroma LRS

: 14″ Chroma LRS Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Laser : FSS Ole-V

: FSS Ole-V Optic : Schlager 3.4x

: Schlager 3.4x Ammunition : 7.62 Incendiary

: 7.62 Incendiary Perk Package Basic Perks : Scavenger and Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Spotter Ultimate Perk : High Alert



The Tempus Torrent functions best in the multiplayer when used at close to medium-range, as its time-to-kill matches that of most assault rifles and SMGs. However, you will need to increase its damage and aim-down-sights time in order for it to perform admirably while you are on the go. Its most influential attachments are surely the 14″ Chroma LRS barrel and 7.62 Incendiary ammunition, as pairing the two ensure all kills are made with two shots to the body or one to the head. There will be an immense amount of weapon sway upon firing these shots, so expect the FTAC Ripper 56 to erase this issue entirely.

Lastly, the lone add-on that should bolster its ADS time is the FSS Ole-V, a laser that speeds up your zoom-in speed faster than all others. Meanwhile, the Schlager 3.4x is the perfect optic for all maps, providing you a zoom that clearly displays enemies from short to long-range.

As for its Perk Package, the base perks should be Scavenger and Bomb Squad, with them allowing you to collect extra ammo off of defeated enemies and reduce the damage taken in by grenades. Additionally, the Spotter perk is an excellent fit in the Bonus Perk slot, as it lets you see all enemy equipment through walls. The package can then be finished with High Alert, a perk that displays the locations of anyone on the brink of firing at you.

Best Tempus Torrent attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : 14″ Chroma LRS

: 14″ Chroma LRS Laser : FSS Ole-V

: FSS Ole-V Optic : Luca Bandera Scope

: Luca Bandera Scope Stock : PSO Heavy

: PSO Heavy Ammunition : 7.62 Hollowpoint

: 7.62 Hollowpoint Perk Package Basic Perks : Overkill and Scavenger Bonus Perk : Focus Ultimate Perk : Birdseye



We cannot get enough of the Tempus in Warzone 2.0, as its range can lead to the downfall of enemies hundreds of meters away. Due to this, the weapon should be built in the vein of a sniper, having attachments that aid its aiming stability and velocity. Thus, your first applied add-ons should be the 14″ Chroma LRS and PSO Heavy, as these combine to make for an easier time aligning and perfecting headshots. Of course, with the gun able to eliminate enemies at all distances, the Luca Bandera Scope‘s 3.7x and 8.0x zooms make it great to have in any situation.

As the first shot is bound to leave opponents with little health left, you should anticipate many to attempt to run to safety. In the event that happens, the 7.62 Hollowpoint‘s Crippling Power effect slows them down enough for you to have enough time to fire off that final bullet. The FSS Ole-V should also aid in this case too, as it lends the rifle a viciously fast ADS time.

With this loadout mainly supported long-range play, your Perk Package should be including abilties that are typically used by snipers. For instance, the Focus perk enables you to have extended Hold Breath duration, while Birdseye gifts you with a larger mini-map to see enemy locations on. Aside from these, it is crucial to bear the Overkill Base Perk, as this variation of the Tempus is not suited for close-range battles. So, you should look to have an SMG as your backup gun, such as the powerful MX9 or Vaznev-9k.