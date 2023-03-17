How to fix error code 316719 in Diablo IV

It’s time to enter Diablo IV, as the much-anticipated beta of the game officially dropped on March 17 on the Xbox and PlayStation family of consoles and PC. As you could probably expect, the beta of Diablo IV hasn’t gone off without its own bugs and glitches. A series of error codes have popped up since the beta dropped, including error code 316719. So, how can you solve this error code? Well, there aren’t many options to choose from.

Error code 316719 in Diablo IV

Since the launch of the Diablo IV beta, a slew of error codes have popped up in the game. As mentioned earlier, error code 316719 is one of these numbers you don’t want to see.

This error code is tied in with the server issues that have been related to the launch of Diablo IV. However, there isn’t much of a fix at this point other than exiting and restarting the application. This includes all players on PC, or Xbox and PlayStation owners that see this code pop up.

It’s an understandably frustrating situation, but one that has been apparently been caused due to the sheer amount of stress the Diablo servers have been under. Since Diablo IV launched on March 17, a large number of players have attempted to access the beta. Thus, server issues are expected. Our recommendation for when seeing this code is relatively simple: stay patient. It may take a long amount of time to access the title at first, but it should become easier to log in over time.

Hopefully, by testing the servers out during the beta period, Blizzard will be able to clear up these server issues ahead of Diablo IV’s full release. It’s not too far away at this point, with the release currently set for June 6.

This guide may be updated to reflect future updates and new information.