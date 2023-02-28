Diablo 4 beta details – dates, rewards, and specifications

As it usually does with its giant, live service games, Blizzard is rolling out an extensive beta to give players a taste of Sanctuary ahead of Diablo 4’s full release. Blizzard isn’t pulling any punches with letting players see what they have created, and there is a lot to cover on what to expect in late March. Here is everything you need to know about the first Diablo 4 beta.

Diablo 4 beta start and end dates with times

Diablo 4 has two different important date ranges that you must be aware of when planning to partake in it:

Players who pre-purchased the game get an early access beta. March 17 at 9:00 AM PST to March 20 at 12:00 PM PST

The official open beta starts a few days later. March 24 at 9:00 AM PST to March 27 at 12:00 PM PST



Diablo IV beta rewards

Image via Diablo IV Youtube

There are three potential rewards to earn during the beta for the final game. These goodies are the only thing from the beta that carries into the actual game release.

“Initial Casualty” title – Reach the capital city of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks zone during beta.

– Reach the capital city of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks zone during beta. “Early Voyager” title – Reach level 20 during the beta.

– Reach level 20 during the beta. Beta Wolf Pack – Players who reach level 25 during the beta receive a cosmetic backpack featuring an adorable wolf pup sleeping in a cradle.

Diablo IV beta specifications

Here are the suggested settings to run the Diablo 4 open beta at 1080p native resolution, 720p render resolution, and low graphics settings at 30 fps. The recommended specs will, of course, let you push things even further than that.

Minimum Requirements for PC

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

SSD with 45 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Recommended Specifications for PC

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300K

Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

SSD with 45 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Available classes to test during Diablo 4 beta

During the Diablo IV beta, the following classes will be available for testing:

Early access beta: Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer

Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer Open beta: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Druid, and Necromancer

Is the Diablo 4 beta on consoles as well?

The Diablo IV beta will also be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well. The game also features full controller support on PC.

Preloading the Diablo IV beta

You should be able to pre-download the beta about a week before it starts.

Max level in the Diablo 4 beta

The max level reachable during the Diablo 4 beta is level 25. Players can fully explore the Fractured Peaks zone and can continue their adventure even after reaching the level cap. Blizzard will be stress-testing the servers with several spawns of the level 25 world boss, Ashava, during the beta.