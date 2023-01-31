How to fix error code Diver in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Online games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will always have several issues that can plague their players. Whether it’s server issues, bugs, exploits, or glitches, there’s bound to be something to cause an issue; of course, no one wants to deal with a buggy game, especially when the issue isn’t clear. So in this guide, we’ll explain how to fix the error code Diver in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What is the error code Diver in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

The Diver error code is an error that occurs when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 can’t download all of the files it requires to run. The reasons for this happening can be plentiful, from an interrupted download to an internal server error. This error will prevent you from playing the game, meaning you have to fix it if you want to access your matches.

How to fix the error code Diver in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are a number of different options that you can employ to fix the error. The fixes will vary based on the platform that you’re using:

Verify your files

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re playing on the Steam platform, you need to head to your Library and right-click on the game. Then, on the drop-down menu that will appear, head over to the last item, “Options,” and a new menu will appear.

If you’re on Battle.net, you need to click on the Gear icon next to the “Play” button. A pop-up list of options will appear, and you’ll need to select the “Scan and Repair” option. After that, the game will automatically seek out any faulty files and fix them for you.

If you’re playing through the Xbox app, you need to head to your Installed apps and choose the three dots that are next to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Next, select Manage, and then navigate to the files tab and select the option near the bottom, Verify and Repair.

Related: How to fix Dev Error 356 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you’re on a PlayStation, you’ll need to head to the start icon on your homepage and select “Check for Updates.” This will force the game to manually download any outstanding updates.

If you’re on an Xbox, you need to head to “My Games and Apps” and then check updates. This will also manually force an update scan.

Restart your internet connection

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re on a Playstation or Xbox, you’ll need to reboot your router and the console itself. If you’re still having an issue and you have access to a PC you can try to flush the DNS connection. To do this, you’ll need to do the following: