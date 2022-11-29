How to fix error code WOW51900319 in World of Warcraft

When attempting to connect to World of Warcraft, especially after a recent patch or expansion release, there can be a handful of issues when trying to jump into the game. A common problem you may encounter is the WOW51900319 error code, which occurs when attempting to log into the game. Here’s what you need to know about what you can do about the WOW1900319 error code in World of Warcraft.

What to do with the WOW51900319 error code in World of Warcraft

Some players cannot log in; others that get in are later greeted with an odd error code: WOW51900319. According to Blizzard’s official support page, the message occurs when the game loses connection to the World of Warcraft servers. Unfortunately, the page doesn’t have many solutions; instead, it directs players to BlizzardCS on Twitter for customer support, troubleshooting, and server status.

Previously, when this occurred for previous expansions in World of Warcraft, the support team shared they were actively working on the problem. Right now, many of the problems occurred during the first day of the Dragonflight release, but these appear to be slightly toned down. There are still a handful of problems, and if you’re regularly getting the WOW51900319 error code when attempting to join the game, we recommend taking a step back to see if the servers calm down at a later time.

[#Dragonflight] We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused by today's outages. We're working to resolve this as quickly as possible! — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 29, 2022

The error code WOW51900319 is not mentioned in any tweets shared by the customer service team but is likely from the same problem. It’s a server disconnect error caused by the sudden increase in players in the game. If you cannot get in, give it a time or, as Blizzard also suggests, check your internet connection, keep trying, or wait until Blizzard resolves the issues on their end.