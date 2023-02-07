How to fix Hogwarts Legacy Early Access not working errors

Multiple Hogwarts Legacy players are getting into the game’s early access. Unfortunately, the only way to unlock this is if you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game, giving you 72-hour early access before the game officially launches on February 10. However, a handful of players are experiencing issues with this early access and cannot enter the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix Hogwarts Legacy’s early access if it is not working for you.

How to get Hogwarts Legacy early access working

Again, we want to stress that while anyone with access to Hogwarts Legacy’s preloading process can have the game ready to go on their preferred console or PC, the game’s early access won’t work unless you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition. This is the only way to unlock early access for the game and start playing 72 hours before it launches. Despite early access being available to players, there have been a handful of bugs in the game, especially when it has to do with the PC version.

The best thing for you to do is restart your PC, especially after downloading it. The early access system may be working, but because it went live while you were online, it does not register for your account. Restarting your PC should make sure that you can access the information.

If this does not work, double-check your internet connection. It’s entirely possible that this might not be up, and because you don’t have an active internet connection, the game cannot give you access to it earlier than you’re supposed to. Instead, it might register you as a player with only regular access.

After doing this, you may want to contact Warner Bros. Support to see if they can assist you. This appears to be a growing issue for multiple players, and the team at Warner Bros. is likely dealing with multiple tickets surrounding this issue.