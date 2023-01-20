How to fix Roblox error code 268

Errors can occur in any game, even in Roblox. These things happen and are a byproduct of gaming that has to be accounted for. Luckily, there are usually ways to troubleshoot and fix such problems, though Error 268 in Roblox can be particularly frustrating. There are a few possible solutions that we can offer to resolve the issue.

What is Error 268 in Roblox

This error manifests with the error message “You have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior.” followed by Roblox shutting down. It’s very annoying when it happens for no apparent reason. There is no surefire way to determine why this happened, but there are a few fixes that you can attempt to resolve the issue.

How to fix Error 268 in Roblox

Check your Internet Connection

It doesn’t have to be a full disconnection from the internet that’s causing the problem, it can even be a major slow-down from your ISP’s side. Check if your router is working, and check your internet speed through a website such as Internet Speed Test.

Check Roblox server status

The error might just mean that the Roblox server is down or under maintenance, in which case you can’t do much else but wait it out until the servers are back up and running again.

Remove cheating apps

If you are using any cheating apps for Roblox, then they could be causing problems and can easily cause Error 268 to appear. The best course of action is to completely uninstall any cheating software that you may be running.

Restart your PC

Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the best ones. For one reason or another, just restarting your PC can resolve Error 268 in Roblox.

Disable AntiVirus and Firewall

Both AntiVirus and Firewall software can interfere with online gaming. That is why it’s always a good idea to put your games in the “Excluded” category so that they can operate normally. But an even better solution is to disable your AntiVirus and Firewall completely while gaming and see if that solves the issue.

Reinstall Roblox

If everything else fails, you can just try to completely uninstall Roblox, and then install it again. That might not be the most convenient solution, but it can clear up any corrupted files that you might have and fix the Error 268 problem for you.